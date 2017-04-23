Scott Baio shares his deepest condolences after losing friend and “Joanie loves Chachi” co-star Erin Moran

Scott Baio will miss Erin Moran.

On Sunday, Baio shared his condolences after hearing about the sudden death of “Joanie Loves Chachi” co-star Erin Morans.

“May people remember Erin for her contagious smile, warm heart, and animal loving soul. I always hoped she could find peace in her life. God has you now, Erin,” he wrote on Facebook.

Baio shared the same message on Twitter adding, “My sincere condolences. # ErinMoran # HappyDaysFamily.”

Moran died on Saturday night after she was found unresponsive in her home. She was 56 years old. Her cause of death has not yet been revealed.