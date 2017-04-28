Scott Disick reveals just how serious his relationship got with Kourtney Kardashian

The relationship of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian has perplexed many onlookers for years. While the couple share three children together, they never got married, despite being in what seemed to be a committed relationship for years.

The two split after he was caught with another woman in 2015, but continue to parent there three young children.

According to an early release of an upcoming episode of “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” Disick once proposed to the mother of his children.

“I think I like asked her to marry me and …,” Disick said of a ring that sisters Khloé and Kim found, according to People.





“It was really weird. I don’t think we told anybody actually. It was somewhat cute and then we just got scared about like media and this and that. And we were like, ‘Let’s just put the ring aside and we’ll talk about it another day.’ Never spoke about it again.”

The couple recently spent time with their children in Aspen, Colorado with their children.

Fly or die type A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jan 2, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

“Kourtney and I have been spending a lot more time together, so I decided to take her and the kids to Aspen and she agreed to go. So for me, that’s a big thing,” he explains. “At the end of the day, it was our first trip I’ve had in like a long time when we were like actually a family. It got to feel like it was like the old days. I’m happy.”

Earlier in April, Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of the two of them on a hike with the caption, “MOM and DAD back at it again with the coparenting skills.”