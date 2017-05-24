See the performances that crowned this contestant the season 24 winner of “Dancing with the Stars”

Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater gave it everything they had on the finale of “Dancing with the Stars!”

On Tuesday night, Jennings took home the Mirror Ball trophy after performing two energetic routines that put him over the edge.

First up, Jennings and Slater performed a high-energy repeat performance to “24k Magic” by Bruno Mars. Jennings chemistry onstage and energy to keep up with pro Slater didn’t go unnoticed by the audience and judges.

For their final performance of the season, Jennings and Slater were assigned a fusion of the Cha Cha and Tango for their “24 Hour Challenge.” The judges were absolutely blown away by the performance and Slater applauded his willingness to “go there” every step of the way during the competition.





RELATED: Amanda Seyfried is just in love with being a mom, and now she’s hinted when we’ll meet her newborn

Judge Len Goodman admitted he was still surprised Jennings made it all the way to the final round of the competition, while Bruno Tonioli called his routine “dazzling.”

Jennings and Slater were awarded 39 out of a possible 40 points for the performance.

Fans who fell in love with Jennings will see more of him this summer in the “DWTS Summer Nights” tour.