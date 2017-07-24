Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are getting ready for parenthood by learning to swaddle in “baby class”

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are already pros at swaddling!

Over the weekend, the soon-to-be parents practiced for the arrival of their first child in a baby class, where they learned to swaddle.

“Baby class 101🙈,” Williams wrote on Snapchat alongside a photo of a baby doll all wrapped up in a blanket.

In a second Snap, she applauded her own swaddling skills and teased her fiancé for his less-than-ideal handywork.





“Good swaddling, Serena! Yes,” Williams said in the video, according to PEOPLE. She then turned the camera on Ohanian. “Look at this student. Oh, what happened?”

“I can’t help it!” he said, picking the doll up like a football.

“Sir, that’s not how you carry the baby,” Williams joked. Looks like Ohanian has a lot of practicing to do before welcoming the baby!

Williams isn’t the only tennis star who is expecting a child. Andy Roddick announced that his wife Brooklyn Decker is pregnant with their second child and gave Williams and her baby a shout-out as he was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame over the weekend.

“I can’t wait to watch them play in the Wimbledon final in 2030,” he joked.