Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s very first week of parenthood was “beyond perfect”

Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child, a baby girl, last Friday, and the couple has had an amazing first week as parents.

“Serena is doing beyond perfect. She feels great and is just glowing about being a mother for the first time,” a source close to them told “E! News.” “Her baby girl is healthy and beautiful.”

“Her fiancé is the nicest man alive,” the source added about Ohanian. “He really is so in love with Serena and is really supportive not only as a new dad but also as a partner. He is a busy man but puts Serena first in everything he does.”





Both Williams and Ohanian’s relatives have been helping the new parents adjust to their daughter’s arrival. “A few close friends have seen the baby,” but Williams has not yet publicly revealed her daughter’s name or has she shared any pictures of her on social media.

Williams reportedly sent her sister Venus, who was competing in the U.S. Open at the time, pictures right after the baby was born. The proud aunt reacted to the joyous news by saying, “Obviously, I’m super excited. Words can’t describe.” Williams and Ohanian accidentally announced their pregnancy on Snapchat in April when the tennis star publicly posted a picture of her growing baby bump. The couple got engaged in December.

