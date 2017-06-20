Serena William’s fiancé Alexis Ohanian dished about how he’s getting ready for their baby

Alexis Ohanian is getting ready for fatherhood!

The Reddit co-founder and fiancé of Serena Williams opened up about how he’s gearing up for fatherhood in a new interview with TODAY Parents.

“My favorite [tip] is to sleep with a blanket for like a month before the due date so you get your dad scent all over it,” he said. “And then wrap the baby in it once it shows up, so they’re not just immediately bonding with Mom, but also getting a bit of Dad.”

The forum and discussion site founder said that actually reading parent tips on Reddit has been helpful.





“Apparently snaps on baby PJs are nonsense,” he said. “Zippers are far more practical, despite not making that satisfying snap noise when you get baby dressed.”

Williams announced her pregnancy in April and shared that she was 20 weeks along. Just last week, the soon-to-be mom and tennis legend was slamming tennis balls out of the court, full bump on display.

The couple got engaged in December 2016 but no public wedding date has been announced at this time.