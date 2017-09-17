Serena Williams flaunts her post-baby body two weeks after welcoming daughter Alexis

Serena Williams already fits back into her skinny jeans just two weeks after giving birth to her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian.

On Saturday, the tennis champ and new mom showed off her post-baby body in a mirror selfie shared on Snapchat.

“Back in my jean shorts 2 weeks …” she wrote alongside the pic.

RELATED: “Sister wives” Peta Murgatroyd and Vanessa Lachey hang out ahead of the “DWTS” premiere

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on Sept. 1. Just last week, Williams shared the first photo of her baby girl on Instagram.





“Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️,” she wrote.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

The new baby already has a big fan base, with almost 40,000 followers on Instagram.

(H/T US Weekly)