Serena Williams just shocked fans with this announcement about her growing family with fiance Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams is expecting!

The tennis champ shared the exciting news with fans on Snapchat Wednesday. This will be her first child with fiance, Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian.

Williams captioned the snap “20 weeks” and posed with her tiny bump in a yellow bathing suit.

Williams and Ohanian announced their engagement in December with a poem posted to Reddit.





My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry 🙈 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome,” Williams wrote. “To escort me to my very own ‘charming.’ Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance.”

Congratulations to the growing family!

