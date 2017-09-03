Singer John Legend made a strange request in a casting call for his next music video

John Legend is looking to cast next music video and has a very specific request in the open casting call.

Legend is reportedly looking to cast supports of President Donald Trump, and in his opinion, they should be old and overweight. The casting call obtained by TMZ is seeking several actors for a rally and counter-protest scene. The call requests six to eight white men and women, between 30 and 35 years old and “preferably out of shape,” to play Trump supporters.

The call also requests eight black men and women ages 18 to 35 to play Black Lives Matter protesters and an additional 10 blonde white male actors, likely to play alt-right protesters.

Legend’s crew also requests one white woman and one Hispanic woman to share a kiss in the video.

“We want to show that there is no segregation in love. But just two human beings of any race or color,” the casting sheet requests.

The shoot is scheduled for this coming Friday.