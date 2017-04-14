Sources explain why Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s divorce shouldn’t be a surprise

In the two years since they announced they were separated, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have been subject to vast speculation on their marital status. The two Hollywood stars were often photographed together, and with their children, as they made sense of their marriage behind closed doors. On Thursday night, speculation on a reunion was squashed after the couple’s jointly filed divorce paperwork was released to the public.

Despite speculation that they would one day get back together, People quotes several sources that say their split shouldn’t be a surprise.





RELATED: Pregnant “Married at First Sight” star Jamie Otis hits the 15-week mark after suffering a tragic miscarriage

“They always planned to divorce despite what people said. If you look at their first statement it says divorce not separate,” a source tells People.

“They just did it the way they wanted to and did what was best for their kids. There was no catalyst, it was just time. Nothing has changed, they are and still will be putting their kids first.”

People explains that sources close to the family say the split is extremely “amicable.” After People’s coverage of their divorce, Garner and Affleck released a joint statement to the tabloid.