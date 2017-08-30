Spencer Pratt’s “Look What You Made Me Do” video is probably better than Taylor’s

Reality TV star Spencer Pratt recorded his own video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” the new Taylor Swift single, and it may be better than the real thing.

Pratt released the video yesterday on his YouTube channel. It’s got just over 4,000 views at the time of this writing.

The video may have taken quite some time to make. Pratt acts out the whole song, using short video clips that appear to have been (at least in part) recorded on Snapchat by him. Wife Heidi Montag makes a brief appearance, and two Pomaranians do too, but it’s almost all Spencer (and occasionally his soup).





It’s self-obsessed, but delightfully so, and gathering plenty of fans.