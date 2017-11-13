Sweet Dream Kardashian celebrated her first birthday with an over-the-top mermaid party

And just like that, the youngest Kardashian cousin just turned one!

Over the weekend, Blac Chyna celebrated her daughter’s birthday with easily the most over-the-top birthday bash featuring costumes and live mermaids.

The mother of two and ex-fiancee of Rob Kardashian shared some of the most adorable moments with fans on Instagram.

“Happy 1st Birthday Dreamy 🏖 ☺️⭐️🎂,” she wrote alongside a sweet shot of her daughter wearing a blue mermaid tail and cute little pink shell bra.

Happy 1st Birthday Dreamy 🏖 ☺️⭐️🎂 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Nov 10, 2017 at 12:11pm PST

Of course, no first birthday is complete without a cake fit for a queen as later seen on a fanpage for Chyna.





Friends and family gathered for the little girl’s birthday on Saturday and even sang her “Happy Birthday” as she waited to dig into a smaller version of her cake.

RELATED: Dream Kardashian enjoyed an adorable girls’ day out with cousins North West and Penelope Disick

A real-live mermaid completed the themed party by swimming and flipping in the pool as the party went on.

On Friday, Rob Kardashian wished his daughter a happy birthday and showed off her new ride.

“Love You happy baby ,” he wrote alongside the photo of his daughter in her pink Mercedes kid’s car.

Love You happy baby 😍💙 pic.twitter.com/YJQ9pZ9XvN — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 10, 2017

The proud papa also decorated his home with silver balloons that spelled out “Happy Birthday Dream!”

Where has the time gone?!

(H/T E! News)