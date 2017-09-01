“Teen Mom: New Jersey” is coming and NJ residents are already heated

Among the new shows coming to MTV this fall is a familiar favorite with an even more familiar twist. “Teen Mom: New Jersey,” a spinoff of the popular docu-drama series, “Teen Mom,” was officially announced this week in a trailer for MTV’s fall programming. The announcement follows a recent reunion of the cast of “Jersey Shore,” another attempt by MTV to show the world what New Jersey has to offer.

RELATED: Pink had a message for her daughter as she accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

Following the show’s announcement, residents of The Garden State expressed curiosity, and morbid disappointment.” Erin Vogt of NJ 101.5 titled an article about the TV show, “MTV won’t leave us alone: Teen Mom NJ arrives this fall.”





On the show’s near-barren Facebook page, fans of the “Teen Mom” franchise expressed some skepticism over the show.

“This is rediculous [sic]! Mtv just loves making NJ look bad.. wonder if these moms are even gonna be from jersey or if they are gonna be new yorkers again.. s m h,” Facebook user Ash Ley chimed in.

Little information exists on the new program, which is set to debut sometime this fall.