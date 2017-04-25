The ladies of “DWTS” brought the heat to the ballroom with this group dance on Boy Bands vs. Girl Groups night

These girls brought it in the ballroom!

On Monday night, the ladies of “Dancing with the Stars” season 24 performed one of the best group routines to date. The theme of the evening was Boy Bands vs. Girl Groups and you know the girls dominated the competition.

Simone Biles, Nancy Kerrigan, Normani Kordei, Heather Morris started their routine with a cutesy sleepover theme to the tune of “My Boyfriend’s Back” by The Chiffons before heading out to Ladies’ Night at the club.

The men of “DWTS” pitched in with this one and performed a little “Magic Mike”-esque strip tease for the crowd, but, this is a family show so things were definitely kept PG. The steamy part of the routine was performed to single-girl anthem “No Scrubs” by TLC and boy, it was hot!

The girls finished it off with a high powered routine with the help of the guys to “BO$$” by Fifth Harmony.

In the words of Beyoncé, “Who Runs The World? Girls!” Well done, ladies!

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.