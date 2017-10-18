The reason Nick Lachey’s son wants him to stop competing on “DWTS” broke his heart

While Nick Lachey is having a blast dancing on “Dancing with the Stars,” his son can’t wait for the show to be over so they can spend more time together.

“It’s a lot of time. It’s a lot of rehearsals every day and then it’s all the packages and the interviews and the things you have to shoot outside of rehearsal. So to have both parents fully engaged in this whole thing, it’s been tough,” he said of how his kids — Camden, 5, Brooklyn, 2, and Phoenix, 10 months — are handling he and his wife Vanessa being away so much for the show.





“My son said to me the other day, he’s like, ‘Daddy, I don’t want you to dance anymore,'” he continued in regard to Camden. “It broke my heart because you wish you could spend more time with your kids, obviously.”

While Lachey struggles with being away from his children, he’s very grateful that his wife is right there with him going through the same process.

“It is also very helpful to have a partner who’s going through the same kind of experience,” he said. “At the end of the day, I can come home and talk about my sore feet or my sore back and emotionally how drained I am, and she totally gets it because she’s in the same spot.”

