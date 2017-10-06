The Rock’s “Fast & Furious” co-stars trade shots at him after reigniting their feud

The ninth installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise was set to be released in April of 2019, but production got pushed back for unspecified reasons — and it looks like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s co-stars think it’s all his fault.

“Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU,” Tyrese Gibson took the first shot in an Instagram post. “And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah….. it’s about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch?”





The actor then doubled down on his criticism, posting a picture a movie poster from the franchise, accusing Johnson of breaking up the “Fast Family” by allegedly accepting a spin-off opportunity and writing, “Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family…… Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn’t the ONLY ONE on the movie poster.”

Later, fellow “Fast & Furious” star Vin Diesel also took to Instagram to throw some shade at Johnson. He shared a photo of him, Gibson and the late Paul Walker, all of whom starred in the franchise. For the caption, he simply wrote, “Brotherhood.”

Brotherhood… A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Oct 5, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

