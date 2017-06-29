A gracious Duchess Catherine accepted flowers from a young girl during a visit to a London art museum

Duchess Catherine soaked up some culture this week!

On Thursday, the duchess, who earned an art history degree from St. Andrew’s University, stepped out in London to open to wings of the Victoria and Albert Museum. When she arrived, Catherine was greeted by a tiny fan who presented her with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

Catherine attended a quick tour of the building before heading to a reception to meet with some of the people involved in the project. Following the reception, she unveiled a commemorative plaque to officially open the Victoria and Albert Exhibition Road Quarter. The visit also reportedly kicked off REVEAL, a public festival celebrating the V&A’s heritage, technology and modernity.





The new project is the museum’s largest architectural development in the last 100 years, according to PEOPLE. The expansion will create new public areas and gallery space in London and bring a new experience for patrons.

On Saturday, Duchess Catherine with join Prince William and Prince Harry in a private rededication ceremony at Princess Diana’s grave.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will attend a private service to rededicate the grave of Diana, Princess of Wales, at Althorp House on Saturday 1 July,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said. “The service, which will fall on what would have been the princess’s birthday, will be conducted by The Archbishop of Canterbury and attended by her family.”