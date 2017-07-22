A Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement may come at a very meaningful time for the royal

An engagement is reportedly “fast approaching” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and could happen during a very important time in the royal’s life.

“It’s, of course, very serious, and both Harry and Meghan are focused on the future,” a source close to the prince told E! News. “Engagement talk isn’t just between the two of them, even some of Harry’s closest aides are quietly expecting news before the end of the year.”

The rumor mill has been churning for months, suggesting that Prince Harry could be getting down on one knee sometime this year. While some have suggested that it may happen around his birthday in September, another royal source indicated that a proposal could be coming in August, the month his mother Princess Diana passed away.





“He feels getting engaged will lift that gloom forever because he will be able to associate August with something joyful,” the source said. “He wants to get married and have kids. He’s smitten.”

An engagement this August would be a very special occasion, as this year the month will mark the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. Whenever he decides to pop the question, Markle allegedly wants to keep it between them for a little while.

“Right now, Meghan is trying to keep her head down, work hard and stay out of the media,” the insider explained. “The past few months have been difficult and had its ups and downs with the amount of attention on her future with Harry, engagement talk, wedding talk, etc. She’s hoping that if this is something that happens they can keep the news private for a while before having to go public.”

