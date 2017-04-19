According to sources, Meghan Markle is “very much accepted” by the Royal Family

It seems that Meghan Markle is well on her way to being a big part of the Royal Family.

According to royals sources, Markle “is waved right through” when she visits Kensington Palace. Most commoners require two forms of identification and a written invitation to enter the gates.

“Harry has made it clear she’s to be treated like everyone else who lives there,” the source told US Weekly.

Friends of the prince are buzzing about the couple and said he will likely be ready to propose by this fall. Markle reportedly has a direct line to Harry’s aides including his private secretary, Edward Lane Fox and communications secretary, Jason Knauf.





“There have been many times where Meghan’s been unsure of protocol,” the source said, “and having access to Harry’s aides has been a godsend.”

Markle has also gotten the approval from Harry’s sister-in-law, Duchess Catherine and brother, Prince William.

“She’s very much been accepted into the family,” the source said. “They are so happy to see Harry happy.”

It seems that Markle has also had a positive effect on Harry and sources said “this is a love he’s never felt before.”

“Everything is still as exciting as the day they met,” the source added. “They talk about the future all the time and they see themselves together.”