Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially announced their engagement, rumors of what Markle will wear down the aisle are buzzing.





The American actress previously opened up to Glamour about her #weddinggoals in an interview ahead of the season 3 finale of “Suits” in 2016. In the 2016 finale, fans saw Markle don a wedding gown as her character Rachel Zane prepared to wed Michael Ross (Patrick J. Adams).

Markle said that Zane went with a “classic and fairy tale” design for her gown, and it was something she also had in mind for her own big day.

“Delphine Manivet and Christos Costarellos are faves of mine for their uniqueness and beauty,” she told the publication of some her favorite designers. “And I will always be a fan of Ellie Saab. J. Mendel is spectacular as well, especially for more structural designs.”

As for her absolute dream celebrity wedding gown, Markle gave that honor to Carolyn Bessette Kennedy.

She called the dress that Bessette Kennedy wore in her September 1996 wedding “everything goals.” The gown was designed by Narciso Rodriguez, a friend of Bessette Kennedy.

“Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist. I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic,” she said of her wishes for her own gown.

Markle’s gown comes follows a long line of royal wedding gowns. Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, reportedly used coupons from the British government to purchase the material used to make the gown, according to the New York Daily News. Queen Elizabeth’s gown was made of ivory silk complete with a 13-foot-long train and 10,00 pearls imported from America. The coupons reportedly went to those materials.