As Prince George starts school, take a look at William and Harry’s first day of school pics

Prince George hit another milestone as he started his first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in London and the Palace celebrated with special throwbacks of young William and Harry.

On Thursday, Kensington Palace took to Twitter and shared adorable photos of the late Princess Diana walking her young boys off to school.

“Take a look at The Duke and Prince Harry on their first days of school ,” they wrote alongside the photos.

Take a look at The Duke and Prince Harry on their first days of school 📚 pic.twitter.com/RkL1MUbC4Q — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 7, 2017

Prince George was escorted by his father as he met with Helen Haslem, the Head of Lower School. Duchess Catherine was unable to join her son as she suffers from hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe morning sickness, as she just announced her third pregnancy.

Following the day, the Duke and Duchess shared an adorable photo of the father and son pair before George’s big day.

“The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share a photograph of The Duke and Prince George at Kensington Palace this morning,” Kensington Palace wrote.

The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share a photograph of The Duke and Prince George at Kensington Palace this morning. pic.twitter.com/MxcU0RqGvi — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 7, 2017

In a second tweet, they thanked everyone for the love and kindness they showed George.

“TRH would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received as Prince George starts school,” the Palace said.