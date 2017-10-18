BBC newsreader could care less about royal baby, and Twitter is applauding

Apparently, not everyone is as thrilled as we are about the arrival of the third royal baby.

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who announced they are expecting for the third time in September, shared the news that the baby is due in April 2018.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018,” Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter.

BBC anchor Simon McCoy was less than enthusiastic to share the news with viewers following the announcement.

After reading the tweet, he seemed unamused.





"Clear your diaries, get the time booked off" – @BBCSimonMcCoy announces royal baby due date in his unique way https://t.co/wiIIJXoRNt pic.twitter.com/cwcO03lS9t — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 17, 2017

“Bear in mind that they announced she was pregnant back in September and they thought she was about two months pregnant,” he said. “I’m not sure how much news this really is. But, anyway, it’s April. So, clear your diaries, get the time booked off because that’s what I am doing.”

The TV moment quickly went viral and people were all over Twitter with comments.

I was expecting him to spit on the desk in disgust 😆 — Jimmy Choo-Choo (@JimothyAllen) October 17, 2017