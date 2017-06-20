Duchess Kate gave us all serious royal wedding vibes with her lace ensemble at Royal Ascot

Isn’t she lovely?

On Tuesday, Duchess Kate gave a nod to her own wedding dress when she stepped out at the Royal Ascot horse race wearing this gorgeous lace frock.

The race day dress was designed by Alexander McQueen, and the Duchess looked absolutely radiant wearing it.

Prince William and Duchess Kate arrived to the race in a carriage and were special guests of Queen Elizabeth II, according to PEOPLE. William topped his dapper dubs with a top hat as they took in the first day of the five day event.





William’s father Prince Charles also sported a top hat at the event, while wife Camilla also wore white. The couple were scheduled to present a trophy during the day out.