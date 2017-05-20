Meghan Markle attends Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception as Prince Harry’s date

After no sign of her being at the actual ceremony, Meghan Markle made her big arrival to Pippa Middleton and James Matthew’s wedding reception Saturday evening.

Markle arrived in London for the event a few days ago, leading many to hope that she would make an appearance at the nuptials. However, Prince Harry was spotted both arriving to and leaving the wedding without a date. It’s been confirmed that Markle did make it to the reception though, marking a huge milestone in her relationship with the royal.

RELATED: Prince George and Princess Charlotte were the cutest members of Pippa Middleton’s wedding party





“Right now Harry and Meghan are leaning towards not wanting to attract extra attention, especially on a day that’s not about them,” a source shared. “It takes the pressure off.”

More than 300 guests were expected to attend the reception at the Middleton family home in Buckleberry. Markle and Harry have been dating for several months now, and recently, made their first public appearance together at a charity polo match, which means things could be getting pretty serious.

Just this week, the Church of England granted the couple permission to marry at Westminster Abbey should they get engaged sometime soon. Plus, it’s rumored that the prince has already asked for the Queen’s blessing to propose, so we’ll have to see if Markle catches the bouquet tonight!

RELATED: As members of the royal family attended Pippa Middleton’s wedding, someone close to them was notably missing