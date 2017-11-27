Meghan Markle may not become a princess once she marries Prince Harry next spring, but that doesn’t means she’s going to be untitled.





According to PEOPLE, Harry becomes the sixth in line to the throne after Prince William and Duchess Catherine welcome their third child next spring. Once Harry’s father, Prince Charles, takes the throne, William will become the Prince of Wales, and Kate will be the Princess of Wales. Many royals insiders reportedly believe that the queen will make Harry a duke on his wedding day, possible the Duke of Sussex, which would make Markle the Duchess of Sussex.

“Unless they create a new title for them, I think the Duke of Sussex is the most likely title,” royals insider Joe Little said.

Other options would be the Duke of Connaught or the Duke of Clarence and Avondale. The publication speculates that the Duke and Duchess of Windsor may not be considered, because the previous Duke of Windsor, Edward VII, abdicated the throne to marry an American divorcee.

Harry and Markle announced their official engagement to the world on Nov. 27 with a statement posted to social media.

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty, The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

Markle gave fans a glimpse at the sparkler Harry gave her as the couple made their first public appearance since the engagement news broke on Monday. He reportedly used two stones from his late mother Princess Diana’s private collection to create the diamond ring.