Photos capture a smiling Prince Philip, hours before his retirement was announced

Rumors spread Wednesday that Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh had passed away. The longtime husband to Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II is 95 years old. Throughout his life, Philip has been known for his rambunctious personality, off the cuff remarks and the occasional public gaffe. Now he will live out his final years in peace.

Shortly before the announcement, Prince Philip was on hand for the opening of Warner Stand at Lord’s, a recently refurbished cricket arena in London.

RELATED:Happy anniversary! Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have been married 69 years and are still going strong





“Today is a landmark moment for the club and we are very grateful to His Royal Highness for joining us to celebrate the official opening of the Warner Stand,” Marylebone Cricket Club official Robert Ebdon said in a statement to the press.

“This truly outstanding facility will be enjoyed by visitors to Lord’s for many years to come.”

Photos of the appearance show Prince Philip laughing and joking around, while inspecting the cricket stand.