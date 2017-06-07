Prince Harry didn’t let a little rain stop him from meeting his Australian fans for a good cause

Prince Harry was in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday to kick off the countdown for his Invictus Games, an international sporting event for “wounded, injured and sick Service personnel.” The games are to be held in Toronto, Canada, this September, and they’ll be coming to Sydney next year.

“In these challenging times, we can all benefit from positive and inspiring stories from which to draw strength,” he said. “The Invictus Games shows us that it is possible to overcome adversity, and that the impossible is possible, if you have the will.





RELATED: Prince Harry held a moment of silence in honor of the London terror attack victims ahead of a charity polo match.

PEOPLE reports that the prince arrived by boat in Sydney Harbor to promote the sailing event in next year’s games. Although there was a bit of a downpour, the prince didn’t let the rough waters keep him from the event.

He even made sure to greet fans in the rain. One of the fans was 97-year-old Daphne Dunne. Dunne was a former corporal of the Australian Women’s Army Service, and her late husband fought in World War II. Dunne and the prince met back in 2015 at the end of his month-long attachment with the Australian Defense Force.

The prince also used this moment to talk about the recent attacks in the U.K., including the Ariana Grande concert tragedy and the London Bridge attack. Two of the victims in the London attack were Australian citizens. Alongside Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Governor General Peter Cosgrove, Prince Harry gave a speech at the Governor-General’s home.

RELATED: Prince Harry helped honor the London attack victims by sharing a meal and prayers with Muslim youths during Ramadan.

“Australians form an important and vibrant part of the fabric of life in London, and we are reminded of that in good times and bad,” he said. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their friends and families.”