Prince William sweetly muses on how much Princess Diana would’ve loved being a grandmother

It’s been nearly 20 years since Diana, Princess of Wales was killed in a car accident in Paris.

In honor of her life, HBO and ITV released a new documentary, “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.”

RELATED: Prince William and Prince Harry shared intimate family memories of their mother ahead of a new documentary on her life

Diana’s eldest son, Prince William, was only 15 when he lost his mother. He’s now married with two children of his own.





In a recent interview, Prince William shared his belief that his mother would’ve loved being grandmother to Prince George and Princess Charlotte. He said:

“She’d come in probably at bath time, cause an amazing… scene, bubbles everywhere, bathwater all over the place, and then leave.”

Watch The Duke talk about Granny Diana and about keeping the memory of the late Princess alive for Prince George and Princess Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/crmKG9Y7Ua — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 24, 2017

RELATED: Prince Harry shared the biggest regret he has over the last phone call he had with Princess Diana

Prince William’s brother, Prince Harry, who was 12 when their mother died, spoke about Princess Diana in a separate clip:

“Our mother was a total kid through and through. When everybody says to me, ‘So she was fun, give us an example,’ all I can hear is her laugh in my head. That sort of crazy laugh where there was just pure happiness on her face.”

RELATED: Kate Middleton reveals Prince George’s super sweet nickname for his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II