Queen Elizabeth II’s great-nephew is all grown up and posed for a hot underwear selfie that is melting the internet

Royal hottie alert!

Arthur Chatto, the grandson of Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth II’s great-nephew has set the internet on fire after he posted a racy selfie on Instagram.

The 18-year-old is 23rd in line for the British throne and seems to be a far cry from a traditional member of the royal family.

It looks like he’s giving the partying, younger version of Prince Harry a run for his money! His Instagram doesn’t have many photos, but it does show him mountain climbing and arctic diving, showing he’s a royal who loves the outdoors and adventure.


Chatto’s racy shot has earned more than 3,000 like and nearly 200 comments.

