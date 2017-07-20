The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a blast bonding and making some of Germany’s favorite treats together

What’s cookin’?

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge learned some of the tricks to making German pretzels and candy during their tour of Berlin.

The couple started their day with a visit to a traditional German market, and by the looks of it, most of the town of Heidelberg showed up for a glimpse of the royal couple.

“The Mayor of Heidelberg shows The Duke and Duchess around a traditional German market in the central square,” Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter.

The Mayor of Heidelberg shows The Duke and Duchess around a traditional German market in the central square. pic.twitter.com/2mtVgOqoQq — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 20, 2017

After the warm welcome from the town, Will and Kate were given a quick tutorial on traditional German pretzel making before trying their hand at it. By the looks of it, they were having a blast!





RELATED: Princess Charlotte said goodbye to Poland with the most adorable little curtsy, and everyone missed it

“After a quick lesson from local apprentices, The Duke and Duchess get to grips with pretzel making!” Kensington Palace wrote alongside the pic.

After a quick lesson from local apprentices, The Duke and Duchess get to grips with pretzel making! pic.twitter.com/aKKtH9sVGs — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 20, 2017

A savory treat just can’t be enjoyed without something sweet so after rolling and twisting the pretzels, the couple made traditional candies together.

“Making sweeties!” the caption read.

Before the day of cooking, Prince William and Duchess Catherine made their first stop in Heidelberg at the German Cancer Research Institute where they donned white coats and learned more about how the research center is battling leukemia.

First stop in Heidelberg is a visit to the German Cancer Research Institute, where they get a briefing on leukaemia. pic.twitter.com/Zf2nAZv4Vq — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 20, 2017

The couple touched down with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on Wednesday after a two-day tour of Poland.