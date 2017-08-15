The royal family celebrates Princess Anne’s birthday with a beautiful tribute on social media

Happy birthday, Princess Anne!

On Aug. 15, the Princess Royal celebrates her 67th birthday and the royal family marked the occasion with a few photos of Anne through the years.

The first image on Instagram was a photo of baby Princess Anne with her mother, Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her christening, followed by photos of her throughout her life.

“Happy Birthday to HRH The Princess Royal!” the caption began. “The Princess was born #OTD in 1950 and started undertaking public work at 18. Her Royal Highness is now involved with over 300 charities, organisations & military regiments in the UK & overseas. Pictured here at her christening, The Princess Royal is the second child and only daughter of The Queen.”





“Known for her love of horses and an equestrian career which saw her compete in the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games, Her Royal Highness is involved with riding for the disabled organisations across the Commonwealth. Much of her time is also spent supporting the work of Save the Children, of which she has been President since 1970,” the caption continued.