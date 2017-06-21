The royal family shared an adorable message in honor of Prince William’s 35th birthday

Happy 35th birthday, Prince William!

On June 21, the Duke of Cambridge celebrated his 35th birthday with his wife, Duchess Catherine, and kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. According to The Daily Mail, the family spent the day privately celebrating at home together.

The royal family wished William a “Happy Birthday” on Twitter with a sweet photo of the prince, his son, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and Duchess Catherine.

“Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very Happy 35th Birthday! # HappyBirthdayHRH,” the tweet read.

Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very Happy 35th Birthday!#HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/Ql5LfBDCkv — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 21, 2017

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess were spotted at the Royal Ascot alongside William’s father, Prince Charles, and stepmother, Duchess Camilla. Prince William looked dapper in a full suit and matching top hat alongside his stunning wife who wore a gorgeous lace dress designed by Alexander McQueen.