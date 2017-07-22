“The Walking Dead” cast and producers pay tribute to fallen stuntman John Bernecker

During their San Diego Comic Con appearance, the cast and producers of “The Walking Dead” took time at the beginning of their panel to pay a somber and heartfelt tribute to John Bernecker, the stuntman who tragically lost his life on set last week.

“John passed away this week after he was injured doing something he loved, helping tell stories that excite, entertain and help give people escape,” showrunner Scott M. Gimple said of Bernecker. “He helped make movies and shows for people like everybody in this room. John was someone beloved in the stunt community, someone who trained other people and helped them break into the business.”





Scott Gimple gives emotional statement on death of John Bernecker #TheWalkingDead #SDCC pic.twitter.com/CYoM8ZaUCC — Joe Otterson (@JoeOtterson) July 21, 2017

Production on Season 8 was shut down for a few days following the tragedy in which Bernecker fell from a balcony during a stunt onto a concrete floor.

“He was living his dream and he helped other people do the same thing,” Gimple continued. “We didn’t really know if we should do this panel today, but we wanted to be here for you. And we wanted to tell you about John. And we wanted to show what we’ve all been working on: Here is the trailer to season eight of ‘The Walking Dead.'”

Bernecker passed away at a hospital following the incident at just 33 years old.

enews: The Walking Dead stuntman John Bernecker dies after a fall on set: https://t.co/rlRooLJsET pic.twitter.com/IPAZTNLlvc — Wedding Pedia (@WeddingPedia) July 14, 2017

