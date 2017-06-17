This 9-year-old girl’s rendition of Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” is truly stunning

Nine-year-old Celine Tam’s voice is almost as big as the woman she was named after — Celine Dion!

The young girl auditioned for “America’s Got Talent” and performed Dion’s iconic song “My Heart Will Go On.” She reportedly got a standing ovation from the judges, but we’ll have to wait to see as her audition doesn’t air until the June 20 episode.

However, we’re certain from the preview footage of her performance that the Dion-super fan had no problem impressing the judges and the audience.





Tam, whose younger sister’s name is Dion, informed the judges that she first discovered her talent when she was singing along to the song in the car with her dad.

“He was like, ‘wow,'” she explained.