This actor gave his fans a little peep show when he showed off his bare butt on Instagram

Taye Diggs really put it all out there for fans!
Over the weekend, the 46-year-old actor shared a very cheeky pic of himself with his 213,000 Instagram followers. It was a racy selfie with Diggs’ butt on full display. The photo was shared without a caption on the story feature of his Instagram, according to PEOPLE.
The snap has since been deleted but, in true internet fashion, followers didn’t hesitate to screenshot the image and share it all over the web.
As Diggs started trending on Twitter, fans were quick to react.
Diggs has yet to comment on the hot shot.