This actor gave his fans a little peep show when he showed off his bare butt on Instagram

Taye Diggs really put it all out there for fans!

Over the weekend, the 46-year-old actor shared a very cheeky pic of himself with his 213,000 Instagram followers. It was a racy selfie with Diggs’ butt on full display. The photo was shared without a caption on the story feature of his Instagram, according to PEOPLE.

The snap has since been deleted but, in true internet fashion, followers didn’t hesitate to screenshot the image and share it all over the web.

Meanwhile, over on #TayeDiggs InstaStories….. 👀 A post shared by TheYBF (@theybf_daily) on May 26, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

As Diggs started trending on Twitter, fans were quick to react.

When I see taye diggs is trending then decided to find out why pic.twitter.com/fU8AekSb8d — konfuzed (@youshookh0e) May 26, 2017

When you finally see why Taye Diggs trending: pic.twitter.com/fTriLBpZUi — Chri$ (@royaltyruiz) May 26, 2017

someone get taye diggs a romphim — MORTI /nsfr (@silkpucci) May 26, 2017

"Taye Diggs" what is you doin', baby? pic.twitter.com/BbIuj5aQtF — Shay Pearle (@RHOAReporter) May 26, 2017

Taye Diggs trending lemme se….. Oooooooo pic.twitter.com/qk4AMuxP8U — PplLitUndertheStairs (@Blacknform) May 26, 2017

Diggs has yet to comment on the hot shot.