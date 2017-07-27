This celebrity couple has rekindled their romance two years after calling it quits

John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan are officially back together!

According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple started dating in 2010 and split five years later. In a recent March interview with Howard Stern, Mellencamp revealed he believed that Ryan “hates” him.

“Oh, women hate me. I loved Meg Ryan,” he said. “She hates me to death.”

He continued, “I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that’s me.”





Apparently, he was a little off the mark.

Mellencamp was most recently romantically linked to model Christie Brinkley, but the two called it quits after nearly a year together.

A source close to the former couple revealed to Page Six that their differences in lifestyle was the reason behind the split.

“If you know John, you know he doesn’t do well at social gatherings and at tables filled with nice folks, particularly the Hamptons set,” the source said at the time of their break up. “He shoots straight from the hip. She may have liked that he’s a cowboy, but in the end that’s what drove her away.”