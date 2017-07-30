This former Disney Channel star has shed his squeaky clean image after being slapped with a DUI charge

Former Disney Channel star Brandon Mychal Smith was arrested for driving under the influence on July 23.

According to E! News, Smith, who previously starred on “Sonny with a Chance,” was stopped at 7:10 a.m. for a traffic violation which ended in his arrest for a DUI last weekend.

The Burbank Police said in a statement:

Mr. Smith was stopped in the City of Burbank by the Burbank Police Department for a traffic violation. This stop led to a DUI investigation, which included several field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the investigation, police officers determined that Mr. Smith was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Mr. Smith was placed under arrest and booked into the Burbank City Jail for DUI.





The actor was in custody for several before being released on a citation. His bail was set for $15,000.