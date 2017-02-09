Todd Chrisley has been accused of tax evasion in Georgia after a closer look at his filings

According to WSB-TV, records show that Todd Chrisley’s extravagant lifestyle may have cost Georgia taxpayers a decent chunk of change, as sources say the star listed himself as a Georgia resident on numerous court filings but didn’t file any state income tax returns during those years.

Bankruptcy trustee Jason Pettie, who oversaw one of Chrisley’s filings, said he has seen no evidence that Chrisley filed state taxes for several years and that Chrisley also allegedly misled officials about living in Florida — a state with no state income tax — before admitting that he really lived in Georgia and moving his bankruptcy case there.





“I think that’s something the Georgia Department of Revenue may be interested in,” Pettie said.

Records also show that the Chrisleys even held a homestead exemption on their house in Georgia from 2006 to 2014.

“On a homestead exemption, I swear under oath I reside at this location. This is my home,” IRS tax fraud investigator Jack Fishman explained, adding that citizens of Georgia are required to file a Georgia income tax return and that there is no way Chrisley was been able to legally claim that he’s a Florida resident all that time.

While being interviewed on the “Domenick Nati Show” on Wednesday, Chrisley addressed the implications, saying that while his show is filmed in Georgia, he has in fact been a Florida resident for 15 years.

“Obviously the federal government likes my tax returns, because I pay $750,000 to a million dollars every year,” he said, adding that he doesn’t pay Georgia taxes because he doesn’t earn any money there.

The family moved to Nashville, Tenn., in 2016 — another state with no income tax.

