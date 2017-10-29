Twitter lit up when Adam Sandler got a little too friendly with this actress

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler was put on blast after he appeared to repeatedly make an otherwise friendly gesture to actress Claire Foy during a recent appearance on “The Graham Norton Show.”

As he was telling a story, Sandler repeatedly placed his hand on “The Crown” actress’s knee, which caused her to look rather uncomfortable. At one point, Foy placed her hand on top of his to show that she was aware his hand was on her knee and he quickly moved it.

Fellow guest Emma Thompson appeared confused by Sandler’s actions as he once again placed his hand on Foy’s knee while continuing the story. Throughout the entire interview, he appeared unaware of what he was doing despite the fact that Foy and Thompson both seemed uncomfortable.

The incident caused quite a stir on social media against the background of sexual harassment and assault headlines coming out of Hollywood in the aftermath of allegations about high-profile producer Harvey Weinstein’s predatory behavior.

Fans were quick to make similar statements about Sandler’s behavior on Twitter.

Emma Thompson side-eyeing Adam Sandler repeatedly putting his hand on Claire Foy's knee on Graham Norton is what Im into pic.twitter.com/abJZ5KzktD — 🤷🏾‍♀️wynter🤷🏾‍♀️ (@wyntermitchell) October 29, 2017

Adam Sandler has no social awareness of how awkward he seemed to be making Emma Thompson and Claire Foy #stoptouching #GrahamNorton pic.twitter.com/fKNin1aAof — Michelle Marsh (@michellelmarsh) October 28, 2017

Adam Sandler touching Claire Foy's knee for no reason, she puts his hand back, he then does it again, she looked rightly pissed off — Emily Ward (@Emilywho) October 27, 2017

Sandler’s rep told Page Six that his behavior was nothing more than a “friendly gesture.”

Foy later came to Sandler’s defense and said she was not offended by him in any way.

“We don’t believe anything was intended by Adam’s gesture and it has caused no offense to Claire,” Foy’s spokeswoman told The Daily Mail following the interview.