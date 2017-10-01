Video shows the terrifying moment Marilyn Manson was crushed by a falling prop at a New York show

Rock star Marilyn Manson was crushed and reportedly seriously injured by a falling gun prop at a New York City concert Saturday night.

During a concert at the Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom, Manson was midway through singing “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by the Eurythmics when a giant gun prop collapsed on top of him.

Concertgoers posted videos of the scary moment, with one person saying that the crew was trying to “revive” him, adding that they were “pretty sure” it wasn’t a “gimmick.”

Marilyn Manson just collapsed onstage and crew is trying to revive him… I'm pretty sure this isn't a gimmick — MDL (@mdangerlippman) October 1, 2017

Another concertgoer told the Daily Mail that Manson was halfway through the song when the “massive gun display of two pistols behind him toppled on to him. The singing stopped, and loads of people ran onto the stage to lift to it up.”





Marilyn Manson reportedly seriously injured after set crashes onto him during concert in NYC pic.twitter.com/295HC0OaPj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 1, 2017

A piece of the set fell right on him 😦 😦 @marilynmanson pic.twitter.com/p6KQLyXUOK — Anthony (@antkneebee) October 1, 2017

I hope Marilyn Manson is okay, look at this! pic.twitter.com/kxeYBmL4mX — CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND (@LondonIsBlu) October 1, 2017

After the accident, several people rushed to help, but it took several minutes before he was stretchered off stage. The rest of the concert was promptly canceled, and a rep for Manson confirmed that he sustained an injury but did not provide any additional information on his condition.

