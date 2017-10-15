Viral video of Britney Spears painting flowers to classical music is giving us life

Britney Spears has delighted the world again with another wonderfully weird video that we just can’t get enough of.

In the video, Spears stuns in a crop top and shorts as she paints flowers on a canvas on what appears to be the patio of her home. Classical music plays in the background as she paints.

In one shot, Spears is wearing a painters’ smock as she paints, but in another shot, she did a quick costume change into a sheer kimono.

“Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!! 🤓😜💋💅🏻👩‍🎨🎨👯👗👛👒👠🦄🦋🐠🌹💥💥,” she wrote alongside the video.





We weren’t the only ones mesmerized by Spears’ latest antics. TV host Ellen DeGeneres was also impressed by Spears’ masterpiece and decided to have a little fun on her own with it.

Sharing the same video, DeGeneres changed out the image of flowers to a portrait.

“Another Britney masterpiece. Thanks @BritneySpears it looks just like me. 🤓😜💋💅🏼👩‍🎨🎨👯👗👛👒👠🦄🦋🐠🌹💥💥,” DeGeneres wrote.

We’re glad we aren’t the only ones who are loving Spears’ art!