"She never said no" -- "The Voice" singer responds to rape accusations from female best friend
Singer Pink gave her 6-year-old daughter Willow some dating advice that is truly hard to ignore.

The mom of two and wife to Carey Hart is Cosmopolitan magazine’s January 2018 cover girl and opened up about the tips she recently gave her 6-year-old daughter Willow.


“She said to me the other day, ‘How many boys can I have at once?’ And I said, ‘Excuse me?’ I said, ‘Probably none of them, because they won’t deserve you,'” she said. “‘They have to be kind, respectful; they have to be chivalrous; they have to be good to their moms; they have to be good looking; they have to be funny.'”

In September, the “Beautiful Trauma” singer shared a special message to her daughter as she accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

As she accepted the award, she told the crowd that Willow had recently come home from school and told her that she felt like “the ugliest girl at school” because “she looked like a boy with long hair.”

Pink told her young daughter that she had also been told she looked like a boy but that never stopped her from having amazing success and selling out arenas.

“So, baby girl. We don’t change. We take the gravel in the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people change so they can see all kinds of beauty,” she said. “Keep shining for the rest of us to see. And, you, my darling little girl, are beautiful.”

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Nicole Moschella
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
