Menu
Hoda Kotb Read this Next

Hoda Kotb gave her unfiltered thoughts on Matt Lauer after his shocking firing from NBC
Advertisement

A Wednesday night report in Page Six alleges that damning evidence against Matt Lauer included graphic sexual conversations and a photo sent to a one-time intern that made it impossible for the network to keep the anchor. Lauer’s dismissal from the network was announced just before 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning in a statement from NBC President Andy Lack.


According to Page Six, a source detailed the alleged photo.

***FILE PHOTO*** Matt Lauer Fired From NBC’s Today Show
NEW YORK, NY – JULY 2: Matt Lauer pictured as Culture Club performs on NBC’s Today Show Toyota Concert Series in New York City on July 2, 2015. Credit: RW/MediaPunch/IPX

“There’s at least one picture [sent to her by Matt] which was a major part of the evidence, which is why the firing came so quickly … my understanding was it was so damning that it was unquestionable whether or not he should be fired,” the source told Page Six.

The messages were allegedly sent during NBC’s coverage of the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The source described the messages as ones that “showed incontrovertible proof of inappropriate sexual behavior on his part.”

RELATED: New details about Matt Lauer’s alleged sexual misconduct expose the NBC star’s sickening behavior

Prior to Page Six’s report, Variety detailed a number of lurid allegations against Lauer by women who had been in his orbit.

“As the co-host of NBC’s “Today,” Matt Lauer once gave a colleague a sex toy as a present. It included an explicit note about how he wanted to use it on her, which left her mortified,” Variety reported. “On another day, he summoned a different female employee to his office, and then dropped his pants, showing her his penis. After the employee declined to do anything, visibly shaken, he reprimanded her for not engaging in a sexual act.”

Other allegations against Lauer include his proclivity to play the game “f**k, marry, or kill” in which he would detail which colleagues he wanted to sleep with, marry, or murder.

The well of content against Matt Lauer also included a hot mic video in which he is caught telling his “TODAY” co-host Meredith Vieira that he liked the view of her rear end.

Lauer has yet to comment on the allegations.

Was it all an act? New details paint a NSFW story about Matt Lauer in the workplace (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
Douglas Barclay About the author:
Douglas Barclay is a Senior Editor at Rare. Follow him on Twitter @douglabarclay17
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini alleges her former church may have gotten involved in case against “That ’70s Show” star

Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini alleges her former church may have gotten involved in case against “That ’70s Show” star

After all of the rumors about her, this is how Natalie Morales responded when Matt Lauer was fired from NBC

After all of the rumors about her, this is how Natalie Morales responded when Matt Lauer was fired from NBC

Our tax dollars shouldn’t be used to cover up government officials’ sex crimes

Our tax dollars shouldn’t be used to cover up government officials’ sex crimes

A Texas man’s sex crimes against young girls were so heinous he’ll be locked up for 1,000 years

A Texas man’s sex crimes against young girls were so heinous he’ll be locked up for 1,000 years

Prince William shared the hilarious thing he is looking forward to after his little brother gets married

Prince William shared the hilarious thing he is looking forward to after his little brother gets married

Hoda Kotb gave her unfiltered thoughts on Matt Lauer after his shocking firing from NBC
Rare People

Hoda Kotb gave her unfiltered thoughts on Matt Lauer after his shocking firing from NBC

,
Celebrities sing about having so much money, they’d go to Hell if they didn’t give some of it to charity
Rare People

Celebrities sing about having so much money, they’d go to Hell if they didn’t give some of it to charity

,
Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini alleges her former church may have gotten involved in case against “That ’70s Show” star
Rare People

Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini alleges her former church may have gotten involved in case against “That ’70s Show” star

,
After all of the rumors about her, this is how Natalie Morales responded when Matt Lauer was fired from NBC
Rare People

After all of the rumors about her, this is how Natalie Morales responded when Matt Lauer was fired from NBC

,
Advertisement