Watching Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell’s duet is the perfect way to remember them

On what would have been Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday, the music world was stunned by the unexpected passing of Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington.

The two musicians were extremely close friends, having formed a friendship that dates back many years. One of our favorite moments from the pair’s careers happened in the summer of 2008 when Cornell and Linkin Park toured together. During one concert, the two singers performed a duet of the Temple of the Dog hit song “Hunger Strike.”

Bennington was the godfather of Cornell’s children and even performed a beautiful version of “Hallelujah” at Cornell’s funeral in May.





“Your talent was pure and unrivaled. Your voice was joy and pain, anger and forgiveness, love and heartache all wrapped up into one,” he wrote of Cornell after his friend’s death. “I can’t imagine a world without you in it.”

Following the news of Bennington’s passing, Cornell’s widow expressed her grief on Twitter, saying, “Just when I thought my heart couldn’t break any more…..I love you T.”

Both musicians tragically took their own lives in the same manner, by hanging.

