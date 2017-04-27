We now know the man killed in “Bachelor” Chris Soules tractor accident was a war veteran

Rest in peace, Kenneth Eugene “Kenny” Mosher.

Mosher was the man who tragically lost his life after “Bachelor” alum Chris Soules allegedly slammed into his tractor on Tuesday. In the frantic 911 call, Soules can be heard telling the dispatcher Mosher was in the ditch and needed medical assistance. Soules was later arrested after he allegedly fled the scene.

According to his obituary in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Mosher was the father of two children and had three grandchildren. He was a U.S. army vet and served for six years. He even served some time overseas in the Vietnam war.





“Kenny loved playing golf, farming and spending his winters in Florida — biking and visiting his mother. His family was most important to him, especially his grandchildren. He had recently been teaching them how to drive the Ranger,” the obituary read.

He is survived by his wife Nancy, two sons, Michael and Matthew, and three grandchildren, Avery, Owen and Claire.

The funeral for Kenny Mosher will be held on May 1. Soules is due back in court the next day.

