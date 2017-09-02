“Words can’t describe” how excited Venus Williams is about sister Serena’s new baby

Venus Williams couldn’t be more thrilled that her her sister, Serena, welcomed her first child on Friday.

Just before her winning her third-round match against Greece’s Maria Sakkara, Williams spoke to ESPN on how it feels to become an aunt again, saying, “I’m super excited. Words can’t describe.”

During her post-match press conference, Williams asked that all questions be tennis-related, rather than family-related.

“I’m definitely available to answer questions about tennis,” she said. “That’s all right now.”

However, as questions about her sister still managed to get asked, Williams noted, “We always talk. We always talk, so she’s always encouraging me. Yeah, from every step of the way, every match, always.” She also confirmed that she had spoken to her sister right before the match and called their conversation “motivational.”

While Venus advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Friday, Serena welcomed her first child with fiance Alexis Ohanian. The couple got engaged in December and announced their pregnancy in April when Serena accidentally shared a photo of her growing baby bump on Snapchat.

