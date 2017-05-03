You’ll swoon when you see what Serena Williams’ fiancé, Alexis Ohanian said about his bride-to-be

He’s definitely smitten!

On Monday, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian gushed about his bride-to-be on the red carpet.

“She has the biggest heart,” he told Humans of New York. “Everyone sees her success as an athlete, but all of that is layered on the size of her heart. She gives 100% of herself to everything she does: as a friend, as a lover, and soon, as a mother.”

Just last month, the couple announced they are expecting their first child together and said that they will be waiting to find out the sex of the child.





Williams recently wrote a sweet message to her unborn child on Instagram.

“My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you…. once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. 😉 from the world’s oldest number one to the world’s youngest number one. -Your Mommy,” she wrote.

They were engaged in 2015. No public wedding date has been announced at this time.

