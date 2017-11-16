Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore hasn’t yet entered Washington and he’s already bashing his colleagues on the Hill, hitting Mitch McConnell with a series of aggressive tweets.





After the McConnell pulled his support from Moore and even suggested a Republican write-in candidate replace the Alabama hopeful, Moore shot back with a fiery tweet:

Dear Mitch McConnell, Bring. It. On. — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 16, 2017

Then on Thursday afternoon, Moore doubled down with his attacks on McConnell, calling Al Franken’s recent scandal to light and declaring hypocrisy.

Al Franken admits guilt after photographic evidence of his abuse surfaces. Mitch: "Let's investigate." In Alabama, ZERO evidence, allegations 100% rejected. Mitch: "Moore must quit immediately or be expelled." — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 16, 2017

In theory, Moore has nothing to lose. Almost all of the Washington establishment has deserted him, here are a few of the most notable politicians who have pulled their support:

Vice President Mike Pence said, via his spokesperson, that Pence believes that if the allegations against Roy Moore are true, then “this would disqualify anyone from serving in office.”

said, via his spokesperson, that Pence believes that if the allegations against Roy Moore are true, then “this would disqualify anyone from serving in office.” Sen. John McCain: “The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying. He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they are proud of.”

“The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying. He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they are proud of.” Former Gov. of Massachusetts Mitt Romney: “Innocent until proven guilty is for criminal convictions, not elections. I believe Leigh Corfman. Her account is too serious to ignore. Moore is unfit for office and should step aside.”

“Innocent until proven guilty is for criminal convictions, not elections. I believe Leigh Corfman. Her account is too serious to ignore. Moore is unfit for office and should step aside.” Sen. Lisa Murkowski said, “I’m horrified and if this is true he needs to step down immediately.” She also said she has spoken to Luther Strange about becoming a write-in challenge, ultimately challenging Moore in the Dec. 12 election.

said, “I’m horrified and if this is true he needs to step down immediately.” She also said she has spoken to Luther Strange about becoming a write-in challenge, ultimately challenging Moore in the Dec. 12 election. Sen. Jeff Flake: “If there is any shred of truth to the allegations against Roy Moore, he should step aside immediately.”

“If there is any shred of truth to the allegations against Roy Moore, he should step aside immediately.” Sen. John Cornyn, who endorsed Moore and is listed on his website, said the allegations are “deeply disturbing.”

who endorsed Moore and is listed on his website, said the allegations are “deeply disturbing.” Sen. David Perdue called the allegations “devastating” and said Moore should withdraw if they’re true.

called the allegations “devastating” and said Moore should withdraw if they’re true. Sen. Pat Toomey: “If there’s a shred of truth to it, then he need to step aside.”

“If there’s a shred of truth to it, then he need to step aside.” Sen Cory Gardner: “[If Moore] refuses to withdraw and wins, the Senate should expel him. He does not meet the ethical and moral requirements of the United States Senate.

“[If Moore] refuses to withdraw and wins, the Senate should expel him. He does not meet the ethical and moral requirements of the United States Senate. Sen. Richard Shelby: “If that’s true, then he wouldn’t belong in the Senate.”

“If that’s true, then he wouldn’t belong in the Senate.” Sen. Ted Cruz: “If the allegations are true, Judge Moore should drop out now.”

“If the allegations are true, Judge Moore should drop out now.” Ivanka Trump: “there’s a special place in Hell for people who prey on children. I’ve yet to see a valid explanation and I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts.”

In addition, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which is one of the groups responsible for getting republicans seats in the upper chamber, released a poll showing Moore losing to Democrat Doug Jones by 12 points. Prior to the allegations coming to light, Moore consistently held a comfortable lead.

RELATED: The House just took the first big step to give Americans tax relief

Moore’s decision to go to war with McConnell might not bode well for him if he does make it into Washington. The Senate Majority Leader is an extremely meticulous politician who isn’t known to speak off-the-cuff. While other elected officials sometimes chat with reporters in the hallway, it’s just about impossible to get a quote from the Kentucky republican in the hall. Even the rare hallway remark sounds like it came straight from the pens of a communications department. He’s been in the senate since 1985 and spent four years as a whip and if Moore is elected he’ll probably be expected to toe the line.