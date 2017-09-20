Three Democratic congressmen arrested outside Trump Tower, and one is used to handcuffs

A trio of Democratic lawmakers were arrested outside Trump Tower in New York City during a protest against Trump’s decision to end Obama’s DACA policy.

Representatives Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL) and Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ) were among ten citizens briefly taken into custody on disorderly conduct charges on Tuesday. The congressmen were part of a protest outside of Trump Tower organized by the immigrants’ rights group “Make The Road New York,” the Washington Post reports.

RELATED: Trump cut deal to save Dreamers, Democrats say, but the White House doesn’t sound so sure





Their protest coincided with President Trump’s Tuesday visit to New York where he addressed the United Nations. All three men were led away in handcuffs then issued desk appearance tickets and released. Before the event, organizers stated that the lawmakers planned to get arrested, the Associated Press reports.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on September 5, that President Trump was reversing the DACA policy. The administration has set a six month period for DACA recipients to apply for legal citizenship; and though Trump has tweeted that those affected by the policy “have nothing to worry about,” it’s unclear exactly what lies in the future for “dreamers.”

Gutiérrez is quite used to the back of police vans, as this is the fourth time he’s been taken arrested since 2010. Gutiérrez was arrested in mid-August during a sit-in on the sidewalk outside the White House. That protest was also designated to bring attention to DACA recipients.