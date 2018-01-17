President Trump told CNN’s White House reporter, Jim Acosta, to get out of a meeting on Tuesday after Acosta repeatedly tried to ask the president questions about his alleged remarks that Africa nations are “s**thole countries.”





🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 "Out": Trump tells CNN's Jim Acosta to leave the room after he asks whether the president wanted immigrants only from "caucasian or white countries" pic.twitter.com/TLlQOYKtDN — IJR (@TheIJR) January 16, 2018

The president was welcoming Prime Minister Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan to the Oval Office and after brief remarks, Acosta asked the president “did you say that you want more people to come in from Norway?” and Trump responded “I want them to come in from everywhere.” When Acosta followed up, asking “just Caucasian or white countries or do you want people to come in from other parts of the world where there are people of color?” But Trump immediately shut down CNN’s top White House man, pointing out the door and telling him, “out.”

Acosta later tweeted that he tried ask the president questions in the Roosevelt Room but that “White House press aides shouted in [his] face and drowned out [his] questions.” He added that he has “never encountered that before” and said that it reminded him of something from “a different country,” saying “certainly not at the White House. Certainly not in the U.S.”

What occurred reminded me of something I would see in a different country. Certainly not at the WH. Certainly not in the U.S. https://t.co/hV6vPRe0p2 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 16, 2018

Trump allegedly suggested that the United States would be better of with Norwegian immigrants than Haitian and African immigrants, per a Washington Post report. He has rejected the notion that he ever “said anything derogatory about Haitians.”

Acosta has been a constant thorn in the heel of the White House, and the president has called the CNN reporter “fake news” on multiple occasions. Just last week, things got heated between Acosta and Sarah Huckabee Sanders when he asked a string of questions and the press secretary finally answered “Jim, I’m not debating this with you.” At one press briefing, Acosta even got into an argument with the White House’s Stephen Miller over the Statue of Liberty, which led to Miller accusing Acosta of harboring a “cosmopolitan bias.”